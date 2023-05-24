Exploring the city to understand ground realities

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal commissioner G Sreekanth joined the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) on May 3 (Wednesday) and after a few days, he set a 100 days programme, on May 7. During the course of time, to get aware of the problems faced by the citizens and what are the ground realities, he opted for a novel way.

According to sources, "In a frank and private conversation, on Thursday, the civic chief underlined that as he was the joint commissioner (SGST) here for the last couple of years, therefore, the city is not new to him.

Presently, he is on a novel task. He stays far away distance from the office. Hence daily he is reaching the CSMC or Smart City Office through different roads and the same is the routine while returning home. If his official car does not have access while navigating a bylane or narrow lane, then he prefers to ride a motorcycle by sitting pillion. This practice is helping him to as much as he can about the ground realities and the problems being faced by the citizens in different parts of the city. He is getting apprised of myriad problems and realities relating to water supply, garbage, stray dogs, streetlights, and drainage. Sometimes, he is also interacting with the citizens. This practice indeed is hoped that it will help and work wonders after 100 days."

Be Smart; Act Smart

G Sreekanth seems to be a staunch believer in the scout motto of Lord Baden-Powell "Be Prepared." As well as know, the civic chief, is arriving at the Smart Office early in the morning daily. He shared the secret of sitting in the Smart City office. The sources said, " The civic chief said that he gets positive vibes in Smart City Office from the moment he steps in. There is a surrounding of smart (active) colleagues and

sub-ordinates and the meetings and discussion reminds him of doing smart work and acting smartly to achieve the desired goals."