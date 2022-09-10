Express trains to run late for one month

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 10:

The Nanded Division of South Central Railway (SCR) has alerted its commuters that due to undertaking of Line Block between Jalna and Sarwadi to maintain the tracks. As a result, the trains Marathwada Express and Tapovan Express will be running behind the schedule for one month.

The Marathwada Express (Dharmabad to Manmad) train bearing number 17688 will run late by 90 minutes (one hour and 30 minutes) every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday from September 11 to October 14, 2022. The train’s regular time of departure from Dharmabad is 4 am, but due to technical work, it will start at 5.30 am.

The Tapovan Express (Mumbai to Nanded) train bearing number 17617 will be running late by 100 minutes (one hour and 40 minutes) every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from September 10 to October 13, 2022, stated the press release.