Extension education has no alternative

Aurangabad: The Lifelong Learning and Extension Services Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) organised a workshop on Monday for the programme officers.

A scholar Dr Dilip Patil delivered a keynote address while Pro-vice chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath presided over the function. Dr Ramchandra Pawar was the chief guest.

Speaking at the event Dr Dilip Patil said that extension education has importance for the development of all the sectors of society.

“There is a separate extension education university in each State of America. Even each agriculture university in the State has an extension education department and this is benefiting farmers a lot. There is no alternative for extension education for the progress of students and society,” he said.

Dr Patil said that the process of education would expedite since extension education has great importance in New Education Policy. Earlier, Dr Sanjay Moon made an introductory speech while Dr Anand Wagh conducted the proceedings of the programme.