Extension officer caught accepting bribe

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team caught the Panchayat Samiti extension officer red-handed for accepting a bribe of one lakh rupees. The bribe was given in exchange for a favourable inquiry report to stop the removal of a female Sarpanch on Wednesday. A case has been registered at the Begumpura police station.

The accused, Deepak Laxman Bagul (50), was conducting an inquiry regarding the removal of the Sarpanch, who is the complainant's wife. Bagul was investigating the Sarpanch’s position under Section 39(1) of the Maharashtra Panchayat Act, 1958. A negative report could have led to her removal. According to information provided by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, the complainant’s wife holds the position of Sarpanch. Bagul, the extension officer of the Panchayat Department, was conducting an inquiry under Section 39(1) of the Maharashtra Panchayat Act, 1958, regarding the potential removal of the Sarpanch and the cancellation of the village Panchayat membership. If the inquiry report was positive, the Sarpanch’s position could be saved. Knowing this, the complainant met with Bagul, who demanded a bribe of one lakh rupees to provide a positive report and prevent the removal of the Sarpanch from her position. Bagul insisted the money be brought the same day. The complainant, refusing to pay, filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). An ACB team, with two independent witnesses, set up a trap near the Panchayat Samiti office. Bagul demanded the bribe again and accepted the money in front of the witnesses. He was caught red-handed by plain-clothes police officers. The operation was guided by Additional SP Mukund Aghav and DYSP Dilip Sable, with assistance from Police Constable Bhimraj Jiwde and Police Naik Ram Gore.