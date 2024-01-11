Fadnavis slams previous Maha govt for stalling development works

Inaugurates ‘Gangapur lift irrigation scheme-1' at the cost of Rs 693 crore at Arapur Shivar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday inaugurated the 'Gangapur lift irrigation scheme-1' at the cost of Rs 693 crore at Arapur Shivar in Sultanabad of Gangapur tehsil.

Speaking at the event, Fadnavis said that the government of the last two and a half years closed Samruddhi, Jalyukta Shivar, Marathwada Water Grid and many other schemes. He alleged that the previous government did the work of stabbing everyone in the back.

Criticizing Uddhav Thackeray without naming him, Fadnavis said "The present government is committed to development works. Now a person makes a statement regarding development works every day. But when you were made CM for two and a half years, you sat at home, even now you sit at home and write essays."

Fadnavis also distributed materials to the beneficiaries of various schemes on the occasion. union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, housing minister Atul Save, guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre, MLAs Prashant Bamb, Haribhau Bagde, Ramesh Bornare, BJP state executive member Kishore Dhanayat and others were present.