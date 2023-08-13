Fadnavis urges psychological screening of some leaders for healthier politics

Inauguration of the mega health camp on Sunday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a speech at the inauguration of the Maha Arogya Camp (mega health camp) held at Ayodhyanagari ground on Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis indirectly criticized opponents by suggesting the need for psychological screening of some state leaders who frequently appear on television. Fadnavis humorously referred to a mental health facility as a ‘madhouse’ where these leaders could be temporarily admitted after examination.

Fadnavis commended the concept of mega health camps introduced by minister Girish Mahajan, emphasizing the attendance of doctors who usually have a busy schedule. He said that the camp aims to provide free treatment for various medical conditions, benefiting a large number of people. During my tenure as Chief Minister, the expenditure limit of the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana was increased from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakhs, encompassing 12 crore individuals in the state, regardless of their ration card status. He also highlighted the establishment and growth of medical colleges in the state.

Union minister Dr Bhagwat Karad highlighted the significant increase in the healthcare budget and the expansion of medical colleges during the Prime Minister's tenure. Housing minister Atul Save acknowledged the positive impact of the CM relief fund in assisting numerous individuals.

Rural development minister Girish Mahajan, MLAs Sanjay Shirsat, Haribhau Bagde, Narayan Kuche, Prashant Bamb, BJP general secretary Sanjay Kenekar, Shirish Boralkar,Collector Astik Kumar Pandey, Municipal administrator G Sreekanth, ZP chief executive officer Vikas Meena, doctors and Asha workers were present.

3.5 lakh patients screened

The camp screened approximately three and a half lakh patients and received support from government agencies and donors, highlighting a collaborative effort to ensure patient well-being.With around one and a half lakhs being registered. However, the actual number of registrations was approximately 50,000 on Sunday.