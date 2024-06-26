Fake CID team robs family for Rs 12 L

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A fake CID team was booked with MIDC Cidco Police Station on Tuesday for robbing a family of Rs 12 lakh three months ago. But, the complaint was lodged on Tuesday as the lady complainant was out of station.

According to details, businessman Dayanand More was at his house with his mother and a friend in Naregaon at 10.30 am, on March 30.

Ramchandra Chavan who was acquainted with Dayanand’s mother came to his home on that day. Chavan was accompanied by six to nine persons. Of them, three were women. Chavan informed Moresthat all of them were employees of Pune CID.

Dayanand trusted all of them as the accused came with Chavan. In the complaint, it was stated that all of them had identity cards of CID.

After entering his residence illegally, the fake CID team beat up Dayanand, his mother and other family members. They searched the house and ran away in a vehicle with Rs 7 lakh and 10 tolas of gold ornaments.

Vehilce had red beacon

As per the information given by Mores, the vehicle (MH-12-WE) of the accused had a red beacon. The accused forced Dayanand to sit in the vehicle by telling him that he was being taken to the Pune office of CID. They stopped the vehicle at Pandhri Bridge near Newasa and demanded more money from Dayanand. It was also mentioned in the complaint that the accused took away his passport and Aadhar card. A case was registered with MIDC Cidco Police Station. Police inspector Gautam Patare is on the case.