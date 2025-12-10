Fake cops rob retired teacher of gold

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two impostor policemen recently robbed retired teacher Shrikant Deshpande of three tolas of gold near the Sangramnagar flyover. The duo stopped him, posing as police officers, and demanded his jewellery, citing an ongoing investigation. They seized a 1-tola gold ring and a 2-tola gold chain. The Satara police are currently investigating the incident.