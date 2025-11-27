Fake IAS officer’s Delhi stay surfaces during red fort bomb blast investigation

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

During the recent bomb blast near Delhi’s Red Fort, it has come to light that junior IAS officer Kalpana Bhagwat was also staying in Delhi at the time. Investigation revealed new contacts saved on her phone from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, and Bangladesh. Senior sources from central intelligence agencies said this has heightened their vigilance.

The probe into Kalpana Bhagwat, a woman who posed as an IAS officer while staying at a five-star hotel for six months, has expanded into a national-level fraud network. Kalpana, under police custody since Sunday, is being interrogated closely by Cidco police, ATS, and intelligence agencies. On Wednesday, her police remand was extended by 10 days. Police Deputy Commissioner Prashant Swami interrogated her from 11 am to 4 pm, while ATS and intelligence officers conducted two hours of questioning. Later, investigators tried a joint session to extract more information. Kalpana reportedly stated she has extensive connections and acquaintances in multiple countries, including officials. Investigators have now begun verifying each of her statements. Police inspector Atul Yerme and assistant police inspector Yogesh Gaikwad are leading the probe.

Syndicate of Fake IAS Officers Suspected

Kalpana’s phone revealed numbers saved under the name Abhishek Chaudhary, labeled as the OSD of the union Home Minister. Intelligence sources suggest he may have impersonated an officer, raising concerns about a possible syndicate of fake IAS officers operating across the country. Kalpana claims she met him in Delhi a year ago; he is reportedly from North India.

Contacts in Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh Also Found

Investigators were alarmed to find 11 numbers on Kalpana’s phone linked to Pakistani and Afghan embassies, the Peshawar Cantonment Board, and notable individuals including the wife of former President Zardari and others. On Thursday, new contacts from Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh also emerged, but Kalpana gave evasive answers regarding these connections.

Expelled from University in 2021

Kalpana, a B.Sc. graduate, had earlier prepared for MPSC and UPSC exams and even cleared a preliminary UPSC exam. She briefly enrolled for an M.Sc. but did not complete it. In 2013, she joined a university recruitment as a clerk but became frequently absent. The university expelled her in 2021. After this, she began presenting herself as an IAS officer. She reportedly traveled frequently to Delhi and stayed at the Maharashtra Sadan, meeting several people, including city-based construction professionals, according to police investigations.

Presence in Delhi during bomb blast

On 10th November at 7.30 pm, a powerful blast occurred near the Red Fort metro station, killing over 10 people and injuring more than 20. During this time, Kalpana was reportedly traveling in Delhi and had flown five times before the blast. She had also previously traveled to Rajasthan multiple times. Intelligence agencies are investigating whether her presence in Delhi during the blast was coincidental or linked to other matters. Additionally, there is suspicion that she destroyed a mobile phone, which is part of the ongoing investigation. Senior city police officials confirmed that the inquiry is being conducted at a high level and declined further comment.

Family appears; hotel manager examined

Her brother, who initially avoided visiting the police station, appeared on Wednesday night. Police also questioned her mother and recorded the statement of the hotel manager where she stayed for months. Kalpana is currently held at the Kranti Chowk police station and continues to make special food requests. She refused dinner until she could speak with her mother on Wednesday night. Police expect more leads to emerge as the investigation into the fake officer syndicate widens.