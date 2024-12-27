Fake lady doctor booked for marrying real doctor through false claims

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a marital dispute, a case of cheating was filed on December 27 with the MIDC Waluj police, following a court order, against a girl, her parents, and an intermediary who falsely claimed that the girl had completed her BAMS education, despite only having completed her 12th grade, and arranged her marriage to a doctor from Ranjangaon.

In this case, a complaint has been filed against father-in-law Ramdas Shankarrao Barfe, Vaishali Ramdas Barfe, the girl Diksha (all residents of Bajajnagar), and Ankush Ramnath Kanade (of Ranjangaon).

A resident of Gandhi Nagar, Ranjangaon, Dr. Nilesh Damuji Sathe (31) holds a BAMS and MD degrees. He has his hospital at the Kamalapur-Ranjangaon junction. Next to the hospital is Ankush Kanade's clothing shop. Kanade and Sathe have known each other for a long time. The girl's mother is related to Kanade.

Through his mediation, Kanade asked for a biodata from Diksha's father, which was sent to Dr. Sathe. According to Kanade’s information, the biodata mentioned that Diksha was in the final year of BAMS at Mahamaya Technical University, Noida. Since both were doctors, the entire family, including the groom, agreed to the marriage. As a result, the marriage took place on March 31, 2023, at Amrapali Buddha Vihar.

Exposé after not examining patients

After four months of marriage, Dr. Sathe gave his wife, Diksha, a separate cabin and instructed her to examine female patients and provide them with medical treatment. Feeling frightened, Diksha made an excuse and fled to her parental home in Bajajnagar the very next day. This raised suspicion in Dr. Sathe regarding her degree.

Upon obtaining more information from the concerned university, he discovered shocking details: Diksha had never been enrolled in the said institute, and she had only completed her 12th-grade education. This led to a growing conflict between both families, prompting Dr. Sathe to approach the court. Based on the court’s order, the MIDC Waluj police were instructed to file a case against the accused. As a result, a case of breach of trust and cheating was filed on Friday. Further investigation is on by PSI Raosaheb Kakad.