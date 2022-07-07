Fake police robbed old man of gold jewellery

Aurangabad, July 7:

Fake police duped a 70 years old man of 35 grams gold jewellery at Ulkanagar on Thursday morning. A case has been registered with Jawaharnagar police station.

Police said, Manikrao Ramrao Deshpande (70, Ulkanagari) was walking to Hanuman Dhyan Kendra in Ulkanagari on 10 am. One person came near him and asked where he is going. He told that he was going to Dhyan Kendra. The person told him that he is a policeman and we are checking the residents. Meanwhile, one more person impersonating as policeman came and told that they want to check him. They told Deshpande to keep the cash, gold chain and gold rings in a handkerchief and keep it in his pocket. In the pretext of helping the old man, they took the jewellery and fled away on motorcycle, Deshapande mentioned in his complaint.

The Jawaharnagar police on receiving the information rushed to the spot and inspected the spot. They are now trying to trace the fake police by checking the CCTV footage.