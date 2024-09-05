Fake police robs elderly man in Ulkanagari

In the city, with reports of increasing thefts and robberies, fake police officers intimidated an elderly man and stole two gold rings from him. This incident occurred on Tuesday at 10.30 am in a temple at Ulkanagari.

73-year-old Satish Harinarayan Malpani (August Home) had visited the Vitthal Rukmini Temple in his neighborhood for his usual morning prayer. After the prayer, two unknown individuals approached him while he was sitting in the temple and started asking questions. Claiming to be police officers, they initially had little trust from Malpani. However, they eventually showed identification cards resembling the Maharashtra Police's, gaining his trust.

They warned him about the rise in thefts and robberies in the city and advised him not to carry jewellery. They then cleverly took the two gold rings from his fingers, weighing 4 grams and 3 grams respectively, and fled on a motorcycle. Realising the deception, Malpani rushed to the Jawaharnagar Police Station with his family. PSI Maroti Khillare filed a case, and head constable Dinkar Narote is investigating further.