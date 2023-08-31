Fake policeman dupes old age morning walker

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An imposter posing as a policeman relieved an elderly morning walker of 3.5 tolas of gold rings on Wednesday early morning.

Jairam Vithe Dhadge (71, Vishnunagar) and his friend Ankush Chede were walking between Omkareshwar Temple and Trimurti Chowk, on Wednesday, at 7 am. One youth, around 30 years of age, came and stopped near them. The fair colour youth was wearing blue trousers and double shirts (khaki and white colour). He said that he is a policeman and is checking the whereabouts as the looting incidents are taking place in large numbers. First, the accused checked the ornaments and wallet of Dhadge’s friend and returned saying not to walk by carrying and wearing valuable ornaments. He then took Dhadge’s wallet and rings and returned them. He pretended as if he was returning the wallet by keeping the two rings in it. After committing the crime, he fled away on a motorcycle. Dhadge was shocked when he found the rings were not there in his wallet. The accused took away two rings weighing 25 grams and 10 grams respectively. PSI Vasant Shelke is investigating the case.

Box

Four days ago, the wife of a retired district judge, experienced the same at a distance away from today’s incident. The accused had the same type of conversation with her and fled away with a gold chain weighing 11 tolas. The crime branch and Jawaharnagar police are investigating the case. The cops suspect that it could be the act of the Irani gang.

Meanwhile, the stealing of mobile handsets is also on the rise in the city. More than 20 mobile handsets from different parts of the city have been stolen by the unidentified thieves.