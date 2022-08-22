Fake policemen dupe 2 women of gold jewellery

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 22:

Thieves impersonating as policemen duped two women of nine tolas of gold jewellery in two different incidents in the city on Monday. Cases have been registered with the concerned police stations.

Police said, Usha Anil Darda (68, Bansilalnagar)was going from a lane near Fire Brigade office in Bansilalnagar. Two persons came near her on a motorcycle and told that that they are policemen. They told her to keep her jewellery in safe place as there are robbers standing ahead. Pretending to help her to keep her jewellery in her handkerchief, they stole her bangles weighing four tolas and kept iron bangles in the handkerchief. A case has been registered with Vedantnagar police station.

A similar incident occurred in Cidco, N-1 area in the evening. Madhvi Gopal Krishnan (65) was going home from N-1 area. Two persons came near her on a motorcycle and told her that they are policemen. They told her that the incidents of robbing are on a rise in this area and she should keep her jewellery safe in a handkerchief. Hence, she tool her bangles and other jewellery and was keeping it in the handkerchief. They pretended to help her and replaced the gold jewellery weighing five tolas with fake jewellery and fled away. A case has been registered with Cidco MIDC police station.