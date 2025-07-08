Fake robbery case of 11 L; driver landed in jail

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Satara Police arrested a driver for allegedly trying to embezzle Rs 11 lakh from a steel businessman through a fake robbery case.

Police Inspector Sangram Tate said that the name of the arrested accused is Rahul Ashok Chavan (29). Aman Agarwal (35) is in the business of selling stainless steel pipes and has a shop on Beed Bypass. For the past ten years, he had been giving goods delivery work to his trusted Rahul to supply steel to another village.

During this period, he used to bring lakhs of rupees in cash and give them to Agarwal. On July 5, Rahul sent another driver to send steel to Mehkar. The driver gave him (Rahul) the bill money of Rs 7 lakh.

On the afternoon of July 6, he himself went to Malegaon to deliver steel. He had received Rs 4 lakh in cash there.

Box

Change of mind on returning home

After returning home from Malegaon, he thought of grabbing Rs 11 lakh. He contacted Agarwal at 5 pm, on July 7 informed the latter that four men came on two sports bikes and beat him up on the Solapur-Dhule highway after stopping him.

He also told the businessman that the riders robbed him of Rs 11 lakh at knifepoint. Agarwal immediately rushed to the Solapur-Dhule highway and informed Police Inspector Sangram Tate of Satara Police Station about the incident.

PI Tate, PSI Amol Kamthe, Ramkrishna Kale, Nandkumar Bhandare and Sandeep Salunkhe of the Crime Branch rushed to the spot. Rahul was often confused while sharing the sequence of events, so, he was taken to the police station.

Box

Switched off mobile

The police conducted a thorough investigation of his mobile. It was found that his mobile was switched off for about two hours. In the meantime, he went home and hid Rs 11 lakh in the kitchen. He went back to the Solapur-Dhule highway and parked the truck. He had taken this precaution so that the police would not find out that he had gone home, during the technical investigation. However, after interrogation by the officers of the police station, the accused was confused to reply to them and got stuck. It was revealed that he had faked the robbery within just four hours.

The police personnel seized Rs 11 lakh cash from his home and arrested him. ASI Annasaheb Satdive, Jagdish Khandalkar, Ravindra Raut, Sunil Gomladu, Dinesh Bhurewal, Ritesh Jadhav and Dnyaneshwar Chavan took action.