Fake woman captain arrested in Dharampur

Lokmat News Network

Chharapati Sambhajinagar

Police on Thursday arrested a woman posing as a “Captain” in the Indian Army, who had been gaining respect in society by projecting herself as an officer.

The accused has been identified as Ruchika Jain (48, Dharampur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar). Police seized army uniforms, medals, para forces insignia, fake identity cards, a pistol, and an airgun from her possession. Police received a tip that a woman was roaming in Daulatabad and nearby areas wearing an army officer’s uniform and claiming to be a Captain. Acting swiftly, around 11 am, a team led by police inspector Rekha Londhe, along with PSI Sunil Bodkhe and constables Mahesh Ghuge and team, raided plot number 16 in Dharampur. Jain was found dressed in army uniform and introduced herself as a “Captain.” However, she failed to produce any valid documents or proof of association with the armed forces. A search of her residence revealed para force insignia, an army uniform with three stars, a nameplate reading Ruchika Jain, special force red cord, cap, belt, shoes, gloves, facemask, socks, a fake identity card of “Debonair The Security People,” a 5.5 mm Hawk toy air pistol, ESA-65 sports air rifle, and trophies. Based on constable Mahesh Ghuge’s complaint, a case of cheating, impersonation, and unauthorized use of army uniform was registered against her. Investigation is being carried out by PSI Sunil Bodkhe.

Accepted Felicitations as Army Officer

Jain had been attending functions at schools, coaching institutes, and various organizations, accepting felicitations as an “Army Officer.” She projected herself as a decorated officer to gain public trust and social recognition, often appearing as a chief guest at events.