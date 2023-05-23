Families of deceased laborers receive financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh

Three laborers had suffocated in chamber near Salim Ali lake

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Three laborers had lost their lives due to suffocation while descending into a drainage chamber near Salim Ali lake. The families of the deceased were left without the promised compensation of Rs 10 lakh each. However, following the arrival of the chairman of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis, M Venkatesan, the district and municipal administration were compelled to take action. The families received Rs 10 lakh each on Tuesday.

Chairman Venkatesan emphasized the need for modern equipment and safe working practices while providing guidance on the matter. Municipal administrator G Sreekanth, acknowledged the availability of suction machines and jetting machines in the municipal corporation and stressed that human involvement in such hazardous tasks should be avoided.

The municipal corporation intends to offer work training to those willing to take up the task. The families of the deceased laborers were assured of educational support for their children, as well as priority consideration for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Commission member Dr PP Vava, city engineer AB Deshmukh and others were present.