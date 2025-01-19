Family betrayed: Rs22 lakhs stolen in Investment Scam

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A couple in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar lured 24 family members into an investment scam, promising high returns, and defrauded them of Rs 22 lakhs. A case has been filed against four accused.

Following the recent case where Gujarat's Quick Start 24 Group Company defrauded thousands of investors of Rs 35 crore by promising high returns, another incident has come to light involving Angel-1 Broking Company. A shocking investment scam has surfaced in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where a couple lured 24 relatives with promises of high returns and defrauded them of Rs 22 lakhs. Based on a complaint filed by a cousin's brother-in-law, the Satara Police Station has registered a fraud case against four accused, including the sister-in-law, her husband, her mother, and her brother.

The accused have been identified as Puja Sukhadhan, her husband Rishikesh Jadhav, Puja’s mother Chhaya Sukhadhan and her brother Rahul Sukhadhan ( Suryakiran Apartment, Jalannagar). According to the complaint filed by Amol Sanjay Jadhav (resident of Lane No. 9, Sadat Nagar) at Satara Police Station, the main accused, Puja Sukhadhan, married the complainant's cousin brother, Rishikesh Jadhav, one and-a half years ago. During the wedding, the complainant became acquainted with Puja's relatives.

How the scam unfolded

In February 2023, Puja and Rishikesh approached Amol and claimed that Puja worked at Angel-1 Broking Company in the stock market. They promised high returns, stating that a ₹2 lakh investment would double in just two months. They assured me that any losses would be personally covered.

Trusting their claims, Amol’s family initially invested ₹10,000. The accused returned ₹22,000 within 27 days, further gaining their trust. Puja’s mother also urged the family to invest more.

The Big Betrayal

Encouraged by initial returns, Amol invested ₹22 lakhs in June 2024 through cash and bank transfers on June 14, 2024. Puja provided an agreement under the "Ishan Stock Market," promising returns within a month. However, the couple failed to deliver, and the scam came to light.

Police Investigation

After realizing the fraud, Amol approached the Economic Offenses Wing, leading to an investigation. A case was registered under relevant sections at the Satara Police Station. PSI Uttreshwar Munde is leading the probe.

Trust Exploited

The accused exploited familial trust to carry out the scam, leaving the complainant and others in financial distress. The case serves as a warning against blindly trusting investment schemes, even from close relations.

Further investigation is underway to trace the accused and recover the funds.