Family dispute in Jogeshwari leaves 3 injured, case registered

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A family dispute escalated into a physical altercation in Jogeshwari on Sunday , resulting in three people being injured. A case has been registered at the MIDC Waluj Police Station against three individuals involved in the fight.

The incident occurred after the mother of Safkat Shaikh, a resident of Jogeshwari, passed away four days earlier. Her brother Mannan Khan, along with relatives Gufran, Sama, and Arif Shaikh, visited her in Jogeshwari to offer condolences. Mannan argued with Safkat over Arif's presence, which escalated into Gufran and Sama joining in, verbally abusing and assaulting her. When Safkat's daughter Hapsa tried to intervene, she was also slapped. Mannan then attacked Safkat with a sharp object, injuring her hand and chest. Both Safkat and Arif were hospitalized. A case has been registered against the three accused, and further investigation is underway by Constable Giri.