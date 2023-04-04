Family pension in case of Govt employees death

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Government decided to provide a family pension or one-time ex-gratia option in case of Government employee dies in service.

State unit secretary of the Government employees union Govind Ugle claimed the decision is a success of the struggle for the old pension scheme. He said that the agitation has not ended yet for the pension.

It may be noted that no benefit was being provided to the Government employees who joined service after 2005 and died. Employees' unions were agitating to implement the old pension scheme and provide the family pension and ex-gratia in case of in-service employee death.

Nearly 1.50 lakh employees took out ‘Pension Sankalp Yatra to the winter session of the Assembly in December 2022 for their demands including the old pension scheme.

Chief Minister and his deputy had assured the agitators of providing family pension and ex-gratia to the family of the deceased Government employees.

Govind Ugle said that the Government also gave assurance of forming a committee and implementing the old pension scheme in three months when the employees launched an indefinite strike last month. “The union will take up the matter of the old pension scheme with the formed committee. We demand that the Government should implement the old pension scheme immediately,” he added.