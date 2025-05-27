Family questions encounter, CID to probe case

Amol died in a police firing in self-defence. However, the family expressed doubts and claimed that he was killed.

“His body was severely injured and blood was coming out of his ears and eyes,” his sister claimed. The police claimed that Amol opened fire while approaching the car. Amol was approaching the police with one hand on the steering wheel and the other on the gear. They also questioned how he could have held the pistol when he was trying to escape. The case has now been handed over to the CID.

CT scan shows bullet in left shoulder

A CT scan was done before the autopsy of Amol Khotkar. This CT scan showed fractures in the bones from Amol's right shoulder to his left shoulder. Along with this, a metal-like object was found in the left shoulder area. Sources said that this object was a bullet.