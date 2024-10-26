Farewell to be given to Dr Bandela

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Narsinharao N Bandela, the head of the Environmental Science Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will retire by this month's end.

A programme will be held at the Management Council Hall of the university at 4 pm on October 28 to give him a farewell.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari, Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, and Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar will grace the event. He has been in the field of teaching and research for the past three decades and worked as director of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell and Human Resource Development Centre. Dr Bandela also obtained two patents.