Farjana Begum passes away

Aurangabad, April 6:

Farjana Begum Amir Khan (54, Asifiya Colony, Ghati) passed away in Sillod at the evening of April 4.

Her Namaz e-Janaz was offered at Jama Masjid, Buddhilane, Aurangabad, at 7 in the morning of April 5.

She was buried at Chitakhana Qabrastan. She leaves behind husband, two sons and two daughters.