Farmer calls loved ones, then commits suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 36-year-old farmer, Satish Appasaheb Wakde, committed suicide on Monday night by hanging himself to a tree in his farm in Salwadgaon village of the Paithan tehsil. Before taking this drastic step, Satish reportedly contacted his friends and relatives to inform them of his intentions.

According to police, Satish had gone to his farm on Monday night after having dinner with his family. From there, he called his friends and relatives and informed them that he was committing suicide. His friends and relatives rushed to the farm where they found Satish hanging to a tree. They brought him down and informed the Pachod police.

The police officials rushed Satish to the Pachod rural hospital where medical officer Dr Nusrat Shaikh pronounced Satish dead on arrival. API Sharadchandra Rodge performed the panchanama. A case of accidental death has been filed in the Pachod police station. The police are trying to find out the cause of suicide.