Farmer commits suicide

Aurangabad

A 50-year-old farmer committed suicide by hanging himself in Chincholi Limbaji in Aurangabad district on Sunday morning due to a financial crisis and over debt. The deceased has been identified as Shamrao Ramrao Bavaskar.

Bavaskar lived with his family along the Ganeshpur Road in Chincholi Limbaji area. His financial condition was bad and he had taken loans from private money lenders. As heavy crop losses were caused this year. On Sunday morning, he hanged himself. He is survived by his mother, his wife, daughter, son, daughter-in-law, and two sisters.