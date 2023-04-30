Farmer commits suicide; another dies of electrocution

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A farmer committed suicide by consuming poison in Brahmangaon Tanda near Adul on Sunday due to over debt and losses of crops. The deceased has been identified as Janardan Dhansingh Chavan (52).

Chavan is a marginal farmer and sustain his family on the income received from farming. However, he incurred heavy crop losses for the past few year and was over debt. Hence, out of depression he consumed poison. He was later rushed to the primary health centre at Adul, where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and two sons. A case has been registered with Pachod police station.

Farmer dies due to electrocution

A farming working in the farm died due to electrocution at Upali near Bharadi in the district on Sunday morning. The deceased has been identified as Ramesh Subhash Meher (28). He is survived by his mother, wife, daughter and brother.