Farmer commits suicide over unpaid loan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A farmer, Vitthal Namdev Dabhade (52), from Pimpalkhunta, Ladsavangi, committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree on Tuesday, after a bank failed to disburse a loan against his mortgaged farm.

Dabhade, who had taken the loan four months ago, faced mounting financial pressures, including a recent grand wedding for his son and ongoing crop failures. Despite multiple attempts, the bank did not deposit the loan amount, exacerbating his distress.

According to police, his body was discovered by his son after he did not return home from the farm. A note found on Dabhade revealed his despair, urging his son to sell part of their farm to repay debts. The Karmad police are investigating the incident further.

Meanwhile, Dyaneshwar Shinde, the bank officer, stated that the loan was approved but pending disbursement in June.