Farmer dies after falling into well in Kasoda

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 40-year-old farmer died after accidentally falling into an old, unused well along with his motorcycle in Kasoda.

The incident came to light on Sunday morning. The deceased was identified as Subhan Pathan (Turkabad, Kharadi). According to information received, Subhan Pathan owned farmland in Kasoda Shivar and had gone near the well on Sunday morning to start the motor. While parking his motorcycle near the edge of the well, he lost balance and fell directly into it along with the vehicle. His wife, who witnessed the incident, raised an alarm. Nearby farmers Babasaheb Girbane, police constable Balu Devbone, Laxman Girbone, Syed Adnan, and Sheikh Imran rushed to help and pulled him out using a rope. By then, he was unconscious and was immediately taken to Govenrment Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where doctors declared him dead. MIDC Waluj police have registered an accidental death report. The incident has caused grief in the area.