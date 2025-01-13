Farmer dies from Electric Shock

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A young farmer tragically lost his life after being electrocuted while starting a water pump on his farm in Gavhali, Sillod Taluka. The incident took place on Monday morning, around 6 am, when the three-phase electricity supply resumed.

The deceased has been identified as Dilip Shinde(34). Dilip, eager to irrigate his wheat crop, woke up early and told his wife, "I will go to the field and start the pump, you prepare tea in the meantime." He headed to his farm in Group No. 64. As he attempted to start the electric pump, he unknowingly encountered an active electrical current, receiving a severe electric shock. He collapsed instantly. His cries for help were heard by nearby farmers, who rushed to his aid. Dilip was quickly taken to the Sub-District Hospital in Sillod, where doctors declared him dead.

The sudden and tragic loss of Dilip has deeply shocked the village and the surrounding community. A report has been filed at Vadod Bazar Police Station, and Constable Dhanraj Khakre is leading the investigation. Dilip Shinde leaves behind his wife, two daughters, parents and one brother.