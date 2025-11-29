Farmer escapes leopard attack at Demni Wahegaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A leopard attacked a farmer on Saturday around 3 pm in the fields of Demni Wahegaon (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar). The farmer was saved after he shouted for help, prompting nearby farmers to rush to the spot, causing the leopard to flee.

The farmer has been identified as Pravin Sudhakar Shinde (30). The incident has left farmers in the area frightened.

For the past few days, there has been fear of a leopard in the Ladsaavangi, Hatmali and Dhavalapuri areas. On Thursday, a bull was killed by a leopard in Hatmali, near Ladsaavangi. With that incident still fresh, this new attack has increased panic among farmers.

Pravin Shinde, a farmer from Wahegaon, had gone to irrigate crops in Gut No. 81 when the leopard, hiding in the grass, suddenly attacked him. Hearing his screams, nearby farmers rushed to help, forcing the leopard to run away. Fortunately, he was not injured.

A Forest Department team arrived at the spot three hours later. Forest officer Appasaheb Tagad, forest guards Ashok Sable, Ankush Bhagwat, Nirmala Bahure, Shriram Sable, Salve, Rashad, Ahire, and Prahar district president Sudhakar Shinde searched the area, but the leopard was not found.

Forest range officer Sagar Kutte stated that it has not yet been confirmed whether the animal involved was indeed a leopard.