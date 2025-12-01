Farmer kidnapped for Rs 1 crore ransom

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A farmer from Bodwad in Sillod taluka was kidnapped, and his son was demanded to pay a ransom of Rs 1 crore. The incident occurred on Saturday, around 8 pm on the Undangaon–Bodwad road, sending shockwaves across the tehsil.

The abducted farmer has been identified as Tukaram Gavhane (Bodwad, Sillod tehsil). Gavhane had gone to Undangaon at 5 pm on Saturday to collect payment from a trader. After receiving the money, he was returning home to Bodwad on a two-wheeler (MH-20-GF-0443) around 8 pm when unknown persons abducted him. When he did not return home by late night, his son began searching for him. Finding no trace, the son filed a missing person complaint at Ajintha police station. At midnight, the son received a call on his mobile from the abductors, saying, “We have kidnapped your father. Bring Rs 1 crore to the location we tell you.” This left the family shocked. A special team from Ajintha police station and the local crime branch was dispatched for investigation, but no information about the kidnappers or the abducted farmer was available by late Friday night.