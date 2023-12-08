Farmer takes his life during video call with wife

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A farmer committed suicide by hanging himself to the tree at Bormal Tanda of Ghatnandra ghat on Thursday night. The deceased farmer, Suresh Tanhaji Bhojne (38), was on a video called with his wife while he committed suicide.

According to police, Suresh Bhojne, was a small land holder farmer and was struggling to provide for his family. He was constantly under stress as he had lost his crop due to drought. On Thursday night, he made a video call to his wife telling her that it was their last conversation and hanged himself to a tree.

The family and other villagers immediately started searching for Bhojne. They later found him hanging to a tree. He was rushed to a primary health centre in Banoti. But he was pronounced dead by medical officer Rabbani Shaikh and Dr Sonam Davle. A case has been registered in the Soygaon police station.