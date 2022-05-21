Farmers lose Rs 2.8 crore through shares

Aurangabad, May 21:

The registration license of Hiraji Maharaj Cooperative Sugar Factory was canceled a few days ago. The government auctioned the property. As a result, farmers have lost the Rs 2.8 crore collected from farmers through shares for the construction of the factory.

The then MLA late Raibhan Jadhav obtained the certificate for setting up the factory. He also accumulated some share capital. However, the existing board of directors was dismissed by the Government and a new board of directors was appointed by an order of 1996 and 1997. The board of directors purchased 65 acres of land for the factory. In January 2000, the government appointed a new board. The directors also purchased 17 acres of land and constructed an administrative building. After that the construction work of the factory was stopped and the registration license of the factory was canceled by the government even before the construction work.

In this regard, the farmers in the area and the office bearers of the then board of directors are following up with the government. Recently, it was demanded that a Talathi should be given to Waghulkheda-Pishore from the government. Former vice chairman adv Krishna Jadhav, Vitthalrao Thorat, Dadarao Nikam, Ganesh Nikam, Popat Nikam and others were present on the occasion.