Farmers need to wait for crop damage compensation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Kharif crops including orchards, spread on more than 1.56 lakh hectares of land in the district were damaged due to heavy rainfall in September.

The files of compensation have been pending because of the model code of conduct imposed for the ensuing Assembly elections.

It is expected that the decision to pay compensation will be made only after the election of the new government.

The number of affected farmers is around 2.50 lakh and overRs234 crores will be required for compensation.

The administration sent the proposal for compensation to the State Government only last month. The farmers have to be deprived of financial aid because of the imposition of a model code of conduct.

It was decided to compensate the affected farmers in Parbhani, Latur and other districts of Marathwada. But 2.57 lakh farmers from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are still waiting for the financial help.

Box

How much compensation needed?

Crops spread on 1.46 lakh hectares of arable land in the district were damaged. Along with this, orchards spread on 22 hectares and fruit crops on 9,568.79 hectares of land were affected.

An area of 1.56 lakh hectares was affected. A total of Rs 234.20 crore is proposed for this compensation. The proposal includes Rs 199.70 crore for compensation for arable land farmers, Rs 5.94 lakh for horticulture land and Rs 34.44 crore for affected fruit crops.