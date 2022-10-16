Farmers' plight displayed through ‘Shobhayatra’

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole flagged off the procession in which participants were wearing colourful and artistic costumes. Shobhayatra was taken out from near the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar to the main stage of CYF near the Dramatics Department.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirasath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, Director of Student Development Board Dr Sanjay Sambhalkar, deans Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, Dr Chetna Sonkamble and Dr Walmik Sarwade, Dr Anand Deshmukh, Principal Dr Viswas Vandhare, Dr Suhas Morale along with young artists participated in it.

Young participants displayed the plight of farmers, widows' rights, unemployment, inflation, current political situation and other social issues through their art and tableau.

The names of some of the colleges which participated in the ‘Shobhayatra’ are as follows;

-- Vasantrao Naik College (theme-Farmer Suicide, Suffering widowed Women)

-- Rajiv Gandhi College, Karmad (Increasing addiction among youth)

--Kalika Devi College, Shirur Kasar (death of workers in train accident during Covid situation)

-- Shiv Chhatrapati College (End of humanity seen in Covid period)

--Yogeshwari College, Ambejogai (Need of Marathi Language University)

--Shivaji College, Omerga - (When State will have a farmers' Government?

--Dr BAMU, Osmanabad Sub-Centre (Folk Arts of State)

--Rajarshi Shahu College, Pathari (Society activities needed by youth)

--Bhanudasrao Chavan College, Lohara (Inflation)

--Ankushrao Tope College, Jalna (Let there be Government of farmers in State)

-- MIT College (Save the Animals)

--Shahu College, Lasur (Political Tug-of-War)

-- Adarsh College, Omerga (Bharat Mata)

--Indraraj College, Sillod (Plight of all the four Pillars of Democracy)

--Balbhim College - (Save Constitution).