Aurangabad, May 28:

“Considering the need of the hour, when I decided to adopt the organic farming, I was severely opposed. But, when the family members were confronted with bad health and huge money was spent on the treatment. Then the family members understood the importance of organic farming. With the impact of changing lifestyles on health, farmers should adopt organic farming. I wish that everyone should have poison-less food in their dishes”, opined Padmashree recipient farmer Rahibai Popare.

She was speaking during a workshop on organic farming and Agriculture trade festival held at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University’s auditorium on Sunday. The event was organised jointly by Sri Sri Ogranic Farming Institute and Integrated Tribal Development Project. Farmers from Aurangabad, Latur, Beed and Jalna were present.

The workshop was inaugurated by commissioner of Tribal Development Department Hiralal Sonawane. Joint secretary of union tribal development ministry Naval Kapoor, assistant commissioner Sanjay Sasane, additional district collector Anant Gavhane, Atmaram Dhabe, Dr Prabhakar Rao, Archana Jha and others were present. The farmers narrated their experiences.

Sonawane said, any fruit can be made available in any season due to organic farming. The vegetables and fruits grown through organic farming are nutrients and good for health. The farmers should choose an old type of seeds for sowing, he said.

Kapoor mentioned that farmers, for economic prosperity should adopt organic farming. This experiment is getting successful in Maharashtra and the state is proving an ideal for the entire nation.

Sanjay Sasane, Prabhakar Rao, Sudhir Chapte and others also spoke on the occasion.

The students who studied in the tribal ashram schools and gained government jobs were felicitated on the occasion.

Project officer Devkanya Bokade made an introductory speech while Prabhanjan Mahatole proposed a vote of thanks.

Assistant project officers Vinod Sangale, Uddhav Wayal, Shripad Mehetre, Damodhar Bhanuse and others took efforts for the success of the programme.