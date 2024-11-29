Farmers to receive Farmer ID numbers in Maharashtra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The state government will issue Farmer ID numbers to all farmers, similar to Aadhaar and PAN cards. The Revenue and Agriculture departments will collect farmers' Aadhaar numbers, bank account details, and farming information. District collectors have been tasked with this work.

To access benefits from over 100 agricultural schemes, farmers must register on the Maha DBT portal. Subsidy amounts are credited directly to farmers' bank accounts, which must be linked to their Aadhaar numbers. While the Agriculture department has data on farmers receiving government benefits, it lacks information on others. The government plans to collect data on farmers' landholdings, bank accounts, and Aadhaar details to assign them a Farmer ID. The Revenue Department will handle the process, with committees at state, district, and taluka levels overseeing its implementation. Agriculture officials will be part of these committees.