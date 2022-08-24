Fashion Mantra gets good response

Aurangabad, Aug 24: A two-day exhibition ‘Fashion Mantra’ began on Wednesday at Agrasen Bhavan, Connaught Place, Cidco received an overwhelming response from the customers. An array of designer wears from fashion designers from Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkotta, Surat, Indore, Lucknow, and other cities have exhibited their garments in the exhibition. More than 51 varieties of sarees, dupatta, lenga, designer cloths, antique jewelry, cosmetics, western outfits, wedding collections, designer bags, attractive footwear, home decoration articles and others are available under one roof. Today is the last day of the exhibition and will be open between 10 am and 8 pm.