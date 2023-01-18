Fashionista exhibition kicks off

Aurangabad

Fashionista and Life Style exhibition was kicked off at Hotel Rama International on Wednesday. The customers gave an overwhelming response to the exhibition.

Renowned designers from the country participated in the event. Salwar Suits, gold and Kundan jewellery, unstitched suits and other products are the highlights of the exhibition. People are thronging the venue to purchase clothes, jewellery, western wear, home-made articles, decorative articles, traditional ethnic wear, shoes and others. Fashionista has continuously won the best fashion company awards from 2018 to 2020. Entry for the exhibition is free and it will be open from 11 am to 9 pm till January 20. Organiser and actor Pawan Shankar has appealed the people to take advantage of this unique opportunity.