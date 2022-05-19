Fast asleep woman crushed by tractor

Aurangabad, May 19:

A 45 years old woman sleeping in the yard of the house due to scorching heat was crushed by a tractor in Khatkheda in Sillod tehsil in the wee hours of Thursday. She was immediately rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where she died while undergoing treatment. The deceased has been identified as Lilabai Kachru Pahare.

During the scorching heat at night, Lilabai was sleeping in the yard of her house. At night a speeding tractor crushed the woman and fled from the scene. The nearby residents rushed her to GMCH where she died at around 6 am. A case has been registered with Sillod rural police station.