Fatal accident kills father-son duo, wife seriously injured

Incident in Nakshatrawadi: After waiting for 15 years, the first salary was received two days ago

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a tragic accident that occurred in front of the Nakshatrawadi crematorium in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Tuesday evening, claiming the lives of a father and his 10-year-old son. Sanjay Sukhdev Dahiphale, a 43-year-old teacher, and his son Samarth were on their way to Paithan with Sanjay's wife Varsha when a hyva tipper collided with their motorcycle. Sanjay and Samarth died on the spot, while Varsha was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at CIIGMA Hospital.

According to the police. the accident involved a hyva truck transporting gravel, which had reportedly entered the wrong way, and a Baleno car also going to Paithan. The hyva (MH-20-EG-4644) hit the car, pushing it to the side of the road, before colliding with the motorcycle (MH-20-CN-9278). Sanjay, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered fatal injuries in the crash. The driver of the car survived, and the hyva driver and the driver of another parked hyva were unharmed. A case has registered in the Satara police station, and investigations are underway.

Good salary for the first time

Sanjay had been working at Shri Gurudev Vidya Mandir Junior College since 2008 and had recently been approved for grant in 2018. His first salary with a 20 percent hike that was Rs 15000 was deposited in his account two days prior to the accident, but unfortunately, he never got the chance to withdraw it.

Last meeting with daughter

Sanjay, a resident of Ganeshnagar in Paithan MIDC, had come to the city to meet his daughter who had recently completed her 10th exam and was attending NEET coaching in the city. The couple met their daughter before heading back to their village, where relatives say it was their last meeting with him.