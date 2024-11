Fate of 5 ministers, 44 sitting MLAs to be sealed in M’wada

Chhatrapati Sambhjinagar: The voting will be held at 46 Assembly Constituencies in 8 districts of Marathwada on November 20.

The fate of 44 MLAs including 5 sitting Ministers in the State cabinet will be sealed on Wednesday. Out of the 44 MLAs in the Assembly and Legislative Council who are contesting as candidates in the region, BJP has the highest number of 15 MLAs, followed by Shinde Sena (08), Nationalist Congress Party (AP) and Congress each 06, Uddhav Sena and NCP-SP have 03 MLAs each in the fray.

Rashtriya Samaj Party (RSP) has one MLA while two MLAs are contesting as independents. Two sitting MLAs from Beed district are contesting as independents after being denied tickets, while one MLC is contesting from Gangapur and the other from Pathri.

Box

Major fight in Marathwada:

Aurangabad East: Atul Save (BJP) vs Imtiaz Jaleel (AIMIM)

Parli: Dhananjay Munde (NCP-AP) vs. Rajesaheb Deshmukh (NCP-SP)

Ghansawangi: Rajesh Tope (NCP-SP) vs Hikmat Udhan (Shindesena)

Latur City: Amit Deshmukh (Congress) vs Archana Patil Chakurkar (BJP)

Bhokar: Sreejaya Chavan (BJP) vs Tirupati Kondekar (Congress)

Paranda: Tanaji Sawant (Shindesena) vs Rahul Mote (NCP-SP)

Tuljapur: Rana Jagjitsinha Patil (BJP) vs Kuldeep Kadam (Congress)

Pathri: Suresh Warpudkar (Congress) vs Rajesh Vitekar (NCP) and Babajani Durrani (Independent)

Box

Party-wise candidates who are MLAs

BJP: 15

Shindesena: 08

NCP (AP): 06

Congress: 06

Uddhavsena: 03

NCP (SP): 03

RSP: 01

Independent: 02