Father and son beaten by seven people
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 20, 2022 10:05 PM2022-05-20T22:05:02+5:302022-05-20T22:05:02+5:30
A father son duo was beaten by seven people after they tried to intervene in a fight. The incident occured on May 18 at 11 pm in Kanchanwadi. A case was registered in the Satara police station.
Sudhakar Shankar Magre and his son Vijay were injured in the incident. A case was registered against the accused Ganesh Shete, Aditya Khomane, Satish Mote, Kartik Tupe, Avinash Kokate, Saurabh Birare, Sanju Bhosale (all residents of Kanchanwadi) in Satara police station.