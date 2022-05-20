Father and son beaten by seven people

Aurangabad, May 20:

A father son duo was beaten by seven people after they tried to intervene in a fight. The incident occured on May 18 at 11 pm in Kanchanwadi. A case was registered in the Satara police station.

Sudhakar Shankar Magre and his son Vijay were injured in the incident. A case was registered against the accused Ganesh Shete, Aditya Khomane, Satish Mote, Kartik Tupe, Avinash Kokate, Saurabh Birare, Sanju Bhosale (all residents of Kanchanwadi) in Satara police station.