May 20, 2022

Father and son beaten by seven people

Aurangabad, May 20:

A father son duo was beaten by seven people after they tried to intervene in a fight. The incident occured on May 18 at 11 pm in Kanchanwadi. A case was registered in the Satara police station.

Sudhakar Shankar Magre and his son Vijay were injured in the incident. A case was registered against the accused Ganesh Shete, Aditya Khomane, Satish Mote, Kartik Tupe, Avinash Kokate, Saurabh Birare, Sanju Bhosale (all residents of Kanchanwadi) in Satara police station.

