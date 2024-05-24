Father dies during treatment after assault by sons

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sampat Laxman Wahul (48) succumbed to his injuries on Thursday night after being attacked by his sons, Popat and Prakash, over a family dispute regarding marriage and property division.

On May 8, Popat and Prakash confronted their father, accusing him of not arranging their marriages or dividing the family farm. When Sampat refused, Popat stabbed him multiple times with a knife and a sharp weapon. Severely injured, Sampat was rushed to a government medical college and hospital by relatives.

Despite battling for his life for fifteen days, Sampat died during treatment. The MIDC Waluj police have registered a case of murder against his sons. Prakash has been arrested and is in jail, while Popat remains at large. Known for his criminal background, Popat has been evading capture for fifteen days. Two police teams are actively searching for Popat, urging anyone with information to assist in locating him.