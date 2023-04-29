Father responsible for son’s death gets PC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man who threw his sons in a well and caused the death of his seven-year-old son has been remanded in police custody till May 1. The accused has been identified as Raju Prakash Bhosale (34, Chaudhary Colony, Chikalthana). The police produced him before the court and the judicial magistrate (first class) S V Charde remanded him to the police custody. Assistant public prosecutor S L Das appeared for the prosecution.