Father-son kidnapped over non-payment of loan installments

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A man and his son were kidnapped at a square near A S Club, Waluj, on Friday evening over non-payment of car loan installments.

A case was registered against four persons of the Finance Agency with MIDC Waluj Police Station for kidnapping and beating up them. According to details, Kisan Janardhan Gatla (50, Naralibaugh) doing clothes business in partnership with his friend Nitin Lajras Umap.

Kisan Gatla and his son Kartik went to Deogaon Rangari Friday by

a car (MH-20-GE-1916) which was in the name of Shweta Umap, the wife of Nitin Umap. Father-son were returning home through Solapur-Dhule Highway after finishing their work. When they reached a square near A S Club at 5 pm, yesterday, two unknown persons came on a motorcycle and parked their two-wheeler in front of the car.

When Gatla asked them the reason for halting the car, the riders shared their name as Shyam Shinde and Suleman. They threatened Gatlas to pay pending six installments of the car, otherwise, leave it. The accused also took out the key of the car.

Box

Father-son kidnapped & beaten up

Meanwhile, the father-son were forced to sit in the back seat forcefully with one of the riders. Two more unknown accused reached there when Gatla stopped the car at the Satara area by pulling a hand brake. All four accused sought pending loan installments of the car. They also demanded Rs 8,000 to take back the car, if Gatlas did not want to pay instalments.

Both of them had no money. So, Kisan called his friend Nitin Umap who reached the spot after some time. The accused started abusing and beating up Kisan, Kartik and Nitin. They also threatened the trio with dire consequences if instalments were not paid. Two accused damaged the glass of the car. The trio lodged a complaint with MIDC Waluj Police Station. A case was registered against the four accused for kidnapping and beating up.