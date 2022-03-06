Father tries to abduct girl

Aurangabad, March 6:

A man who came to meet his daughter tried to abduct her. This attempt was thwarted by his brother-in-law. This led to an argument between the duo. The incident took place on March 5 at Cidco, N-9, Shivneri Colony.

According to police, Jagdish Pandurang Gavai from Bhosari in Pune first came to the house of Ramakant Chhadidar (19) to meet his daughter. He requested to meet the girl. So Chhadidar let him meet her. But in the meantime, he tried to abduct the girl. But he was stopped by Ramakant. Jagdish then assaulted Ramakant. He also threatened to kill him and ran away. A case was registered in the Cidco police station.