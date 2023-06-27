Father’s Day celebration at Shamit School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To celebrate the fatherhood and let fathers spend some quality time with their kids, Shamit School celebrated Father’s Day with enthusiasm. The children were super excited to have their fathers with them for the session. It was lovely to see the father-child duo sitting together in colour coordinated bands.

A numbers of tasks were assigned to all the fathers & children. During the tasks they cherished their childhood moments along with their children. The children joyfully cheered for their father’s as they sportingly participated in various games.

Winners Red House were rewarded with Super Dad trophies and all the fathers were felicitated with the cards made by their kids at the school.