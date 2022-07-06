Fault in railway tracks hampers traffic

Aurangabad, July 6:

The schedule of three trains was disturbed due to fault in the points of railway tracks in Daulatabad Railway Station on Wednesday afternoon. The railway employees repaired the fault in in heavy rains and regularized the traffic.

The fault in the points of railway track was traced at around 1 pm. The employees started the repairing work immediately. However, Mumbai - Nanded Tapovan Express was halted due to the work here. The Nanded - Amrutsar Express was stopped at Aurangabad Railway Station. The Nagarsol - Narsapur Express was stopped at Potul Railway Station for an hour. The traffic was regularized after one hour, informed president of Railway Pravasi Sena Santoshkumar Somani.