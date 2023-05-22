Favours for railway passengers from South India continues

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The railway passengers from Marathwada have been demanding trains and other facilities for several years. However, the South Central Railway (SCR) ignoring these demands has continued to make favours for the passengers of South India. Hence, the passengers from Marathwada have expressed dissatisfaction with it.

Considering the demand of the passengers, four bogies have been increased in the Kachiguda Express and Kachiguda - Nagarsol train, the sources informed. These four bogies will be attached to Kachiguda Express on May 23 and to Nagarsol - Kachiguda train on May 24. The number of bogies in these trains will increase from 15 to 19 now.

Earlier, the special Nagarsol - Kachiguda train ran from Kachiguda on May 18 and from Nagarsol on May 19.

Moreover, the passengers from the region had been demanding special trains from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and also for the increased bogies in the available trains. However, all these demands have been ignored, the passengers claimed.